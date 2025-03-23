Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 149.21%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.