Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 50.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR opened at $129.15 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $124.66 and a 1 year high of $207.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

