Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 890 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of WesBanco worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in WesBanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

