BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,072,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 9,155,544 shares.The stock last traded at $34.59 and had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. BP’s payout ratio is 2,375.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BP by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

