Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$274.83.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$210.43 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$198.61 and a 12-month high of C$291.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$233.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$220.90.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

