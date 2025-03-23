Boston Partners Trims Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $599.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,814.30. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

