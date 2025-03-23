Boston Partners Trims Stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of Capital Bancorp worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 317.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 104.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,000. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

