Boston Partners Takes $561,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 1,275,475 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 611,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 30.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 264,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.73 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

