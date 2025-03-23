Boston Partners Sells 31,151 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,730. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 32,155 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,679,038.40. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.