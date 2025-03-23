Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Orthofix Medical worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $648.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,948.14. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $512,497. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

