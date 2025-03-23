Boston Partners Has $1.44 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Phreesia worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $631,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phreesia by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 83.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,381.82. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $88,518.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,442 shares of company stock worth $4,611,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

