Boston Partners Buys New Shares in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Gravity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.29. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

