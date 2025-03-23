Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.0 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

