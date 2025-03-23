BMO Capital Markets Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$34.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.02. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$21.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

