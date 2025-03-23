Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,095.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,970.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

