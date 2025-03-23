Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup raised their price target on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

