Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after buying an additional 44,610,091 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,225 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,383 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,612,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,094,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after buying an additional 480,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.