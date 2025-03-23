Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Client First Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 388,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 315,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $9,793,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $84.59 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

