Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

