Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

