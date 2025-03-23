Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,512 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

