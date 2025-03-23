Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $1,738,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $24,552,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $145.32 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $190.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

