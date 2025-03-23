Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,923 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,884,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

