Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 276,664 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 864.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909,001 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

