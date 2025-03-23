BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

