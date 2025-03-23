Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Better Collective A/S Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Better Collective A/S Company Profile

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

