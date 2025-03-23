Best Space Stocks To Consider – March 20th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Boeing, Five Below, CRH, and General Electric are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in the space industry, including sectors such as satellite communications, rocket manufacturing, and space tourism. These stocks represent investments in the expanding commercial and exploratory aspects of space, driven by both government initiatives and private sector innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.51. 13,387,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773,666. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.46. 2,063,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,049. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $530.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.61. 1,713,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,093. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,731. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $209.79. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.59. 3,459,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,555. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.75. 1,537,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,518. General Electric has a one year low of $133.99 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.53. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Featured Articles