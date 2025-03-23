Best Oil Stocks To Follow Now – March 20th

ServiceNow, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, BP, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. They tend to be affected by global oil market dynamics, including supply and demand fluctuations and geopolitical events, which can significantly influence their market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $19.28 on Thursday, reaching $824.84. 1,176,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,049. The company has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $979.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $984.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.28. 4,481,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. The company has a market cap of $289.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,457. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.27. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.38.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,679. The stock has a market cap of $391.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,539,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. BP has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. 3,884,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

