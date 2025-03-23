Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – March 22nd

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in industries related to entertainment, travel, hospitality, and recreational activities. These businesses often depend on discretionary consumer spending and may include segments such as theme parks, resorts, dining establishments, and other leisure services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,770,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,680,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,214. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 13,130,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $48.25.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.23. 4,119,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

