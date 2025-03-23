Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – March 23rd

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Apollo Global Management, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in the recreational and hospitality sectors, such as hotels, cruise lines, restaurants, and amusement parks. These stocks are often influenced by economic cycles and consumer discretionary spending, as their performance typically improves when consumers are willing to spend on non-essential leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,770,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $31.51. 14,680,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

