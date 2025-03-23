Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

Target, Verizon Communications, and TKO Group are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies engaged in producing, distributing, or promoting various forms of entertainment, including films, music, television, online content, and gaming. These stocks offer investors exposure to the dynamic and consumer-driven entertainment industry, where growth is often tied to trends in audience demand and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,187. Target has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,411,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345,833. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,094,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.04.

