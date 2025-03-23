Best Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

CSX, Raymond James, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Canadian Natural Resources are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in Canada and traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They represent an ownership stake in Canadian businesses and are an important component for investors aiming to diversify their portfolios and benefit from the country’s economic landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 3,808,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646,559. CSX has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.85. 578,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 907,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $90.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29.

