Best Airline Stocks To Research – March 20th

RTX, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares of ownership in companies that operate air transportation services for passengers or cargo. These stocks are publicly traded on financial markets and their values can be affected by factors such as fuel prices, economic cycles, regulatory changes, and overall industry performance, making them both potentially rewarding and risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $134.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 4,851,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 14,544,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,456,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 2,698,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,751,901. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.83. 1,640,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

