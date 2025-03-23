Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires A$30,810.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Payn acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.27 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,810.00 ($19,377.36).
Patricia Payn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Patricia Payn purchased 2,500 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.19 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of A$27,975.00 ($17,594.34).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
