Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.17 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

