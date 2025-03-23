Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Autoliv by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 135,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.55 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

