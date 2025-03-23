Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 524 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,873,000. Umpqua Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

