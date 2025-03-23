Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 188 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 5.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

