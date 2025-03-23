B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as high as C$4.59. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 10,344,934 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.01.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$333,009.60. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$108,383.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$62.24. This trade represents a 99.94 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 168,420 shares of company stock worth $649,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.