Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 187,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.70 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

