Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $51.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

