Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,557,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $510,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.82.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

