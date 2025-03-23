Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 808 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $250.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.63. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

