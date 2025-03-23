Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,812 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,461,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $2,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

