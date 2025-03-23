Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after buying an additional 227,962 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,559,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,185,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

