Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after acquiring an additional 265,001 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

