AXQ Capital LP Takes $708,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 819,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,623,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 547,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 369,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

