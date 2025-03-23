AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,751 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

