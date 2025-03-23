AXQ Capital LP Makes New $493,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $192.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average is $269.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.13 and a 52-week high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

