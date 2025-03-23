AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,555 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $93.34.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

